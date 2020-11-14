Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,692 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.3% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $513,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after acquiring an additional 212,006 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after buying an additional 704,255 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,922,215 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,303,045,000 after buying an additional 36,764 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,673,551 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,617,026,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650,329 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,552,963,000 after buying an additional 31,015 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total value of $1,025,870.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,907,793. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,744 shares of company stock valued at $39,773,082 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,128.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,193.45 and a 200-day moving average of $2,947.34. The company has a market cap of $1,569.88 billion, a PE ratio of 91.62, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,500.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,580.13.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

