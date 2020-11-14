Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 807,927 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 33,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 287,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 22,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 21,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

HST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Compass Point initiated coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.97.

HST stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.32. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 23.29, a quick ratio of 23.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 110.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 17,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $225,397.22. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 75 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,700 rooms.

