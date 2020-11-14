Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 631,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,639,000 after buying an additional 555,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 38,214 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 90,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Global stock opened at $81.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -46.36 and a beta of 1.41. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $38.88 and a one year high of $82.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.01.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Ashland Global’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ashland Global news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 1,066 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $74,651.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,691.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ASH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ashland Global in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ashland Global from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ashland Global from $80.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ashland Global from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.91.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

