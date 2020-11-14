BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $619,000 Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,891 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSA. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 12.9% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,211,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,333,000 after buying an additional 252,193 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 4,395.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 223,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,620,000 after buying an additional 218,890 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 51,776.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 197,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,560,000 after buying an additional 196,751 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 46.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 206,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,678,000 after buying an additional 65,995 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 41.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 202,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,131,000 after buying an additional 58,769 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSA opened at $141.75 on Friday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52-week low of $83.57 and a 52-week high of $148.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.55.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.16). MSA Safety had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is 35.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MSA Safety currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.25.

In other MSA Safety news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 1,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $212,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,554. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 4,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $626,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,622,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,185 shares of company stock worth $1,432,535 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

