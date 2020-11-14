Dan Puckett Sells 10,000 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Dan Puckett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $847,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,616,875.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dan Puckett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 2nd, Dan Puckett sold 2,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $134,880.00.

On Thursday, October 15th, Dan Puckett sold 12,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.30, for a total value of $891,600.00.

On Monday, August 24th, Dan Puckett sold 527 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $31,620.00.

On Friday, August 21st, Dan Puckett sold 3,866 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $232,037.32.

SWAV opened at $94.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.30. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $94.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -44.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 14.90, a quick ratio of 13.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.17. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a negative net margin of 126.34%. The firm had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SWAV. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $72.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the second quarter valued at $47,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 24.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 128.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 94.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

