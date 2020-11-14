Torray LLC Reduces Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Torray LLC trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,022 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.3% of Torray LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Torray LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. DRH Investments Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,124,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Amazon.com by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $275,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total value of $3,809,016.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,741,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total transaction of $1,025,870.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,907,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,744 shares of company stock worth $39,773,082 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,580.13.

AMZN stock opened at $3,128.81 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,193.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,947.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1,569.88 billion, a PE ratio of 91.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.