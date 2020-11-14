Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,904 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.6% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,580.13.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total value of $1,025,870.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,907,793. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,744 shares of company stock worth $39,773,082. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,128.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,193.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,947.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a market cap of $1,569.88 billion, a PE ratio of 91.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

