Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 7,672 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,185 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,672 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.1% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $123,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 950 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.6% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 115 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,128.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,569.88 billion, a PE ratio of 91.62, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,193.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,947.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,744 shares of company stock valued at $39,773,082. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,580.13.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

