RumbleON (RMBL) and Its Peers Head-To-Head Contrast

RumbleON (NASDAQ: RMBL) is one of 45 publicly-traded companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare RumbleON to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.6% of RumbleON shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of RumbleON shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares RumbleON and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RumbleON -7.79% -318.58% -38.16% RumbleON Competitors -28.10% -100.47% -9.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for RumbleON and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RumbleON 0 0 1 0 3.00 RumbleON Competitors 458 1499 2167 112 2.46

RumbleON presently has a consensus target price of $31.50, suggesting a potential downside of 8.08%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 1.20%. Given RumbleON’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RumbleON has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

RumbleON has a beta of 3.88, suggesting that its stock price is 288% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RumbleON’s peers have a beta of 0.99, suggesting that their average stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RumbleON and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RumbleON $840.63 million -$45.18 million -0.94 RumbleON Competitors $2.05 billion $196.89 million 23.12

RumbleON’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than RumbleON. RumbleON is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

RumbleON peers beat RumbleON on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About RumbleON

RumbleON, Inc., a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles and other powersports. The company also provides third-party financing services. The company was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleON, Inc. in February 2017. RumbleON, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Irving, Texas.

