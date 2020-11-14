Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Has $51.33 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,303 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,928 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 4.0% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $51,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,580.13.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,930,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,744 shares of company stock valued at $39,773,082 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,128.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,193.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,947.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,569.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.62, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.62 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

