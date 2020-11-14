Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,426,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nautilus by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 466,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,000,000 after buying an additional 22,490 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Nautilus by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 454,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,210,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,689,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NLS. Zacks Investment Research cut Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Truist increased their target price on Nautilus from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Nautilus from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Nautilus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Nautilus from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.07.

In other Nautilus news, CEO Jim Barr sold 6,603 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $92,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard A. Horn sold 10,000 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $130,200.00. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NLS stock opened at $21.01 on Friday. Nautilus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $28.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $635.74 million, a PE ratio of -61.79 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.10 and a 200 day moving average of $12.94.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.50. Nautilus had a positive return on equity of 18.03% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. On average, research analysts expect that Nautilus, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

