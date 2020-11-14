Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.0% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Campbell Soup news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 6,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $292,025.25. 35.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.06.

CPB stock opened at $49.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.23. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.50.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

