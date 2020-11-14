BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 185.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,988 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $94.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.91. Dorman Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.49 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. On average, research analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DORM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy duty trucks to the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

