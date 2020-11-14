KAMES CAPITAL plc Purchases 80,227 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,311,566 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,227 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 5.6% of KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $275,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41,211 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 19,241 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,266 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 91,214 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,563,000 after buying an additional 10,462 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $216.51 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,636.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $212.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.85.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 453,427 shares of company stock valued at $99,761,977. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.46.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

