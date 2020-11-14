WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,757 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.09% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 196.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 49.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 12,048.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $217,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PTGX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $22.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $849.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.54. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $24.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average of $17.71.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $13.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 72.42% and a negative net margin of 438.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Protagonist Therapeutics Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.