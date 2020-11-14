Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $6.19 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lafayette Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,445 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.4% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,168,090,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705,657 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,477,185 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,442,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863,058 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $178,633,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,075,509 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,313,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 146.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,748,096 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $559,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,950 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft stock opened at $216.51 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.85. The company has a market cap of $1,636.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.46.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $36,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 453,427 shares of company stock valued at $99,761,977. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

