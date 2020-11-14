Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Cousins Properties worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 252,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 172,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CUZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $31.54 on Friday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.42.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 45.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 2nd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

