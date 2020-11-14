Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $27,000 Stock Holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 87.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 962 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 6,451 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Zumiez by 51.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,278 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 8,207 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 41.5% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,261 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 57.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 10.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zumiez news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 2,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $83,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Andrew Bailey sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $67,804.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,137.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,972 shares of company stock valued at $480,964 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Zumiez from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub cut Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Zumiez from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.86.

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $32.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $825.44 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.08 and its 200 day moving average is $26.36. Zumiez Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.34 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

