Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,209 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 33.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the second quarter valued at $43,000. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Shares of AYI stock opened at $104.26 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.46 and a 1-year high of $143.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The electronics maker reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $891.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.34 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

AYI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.30.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.