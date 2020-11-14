Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 1,306 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,838 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.2% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,168,090,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705,657 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,477,185 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,442,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863,058 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,633,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,075,509 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,313,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Microsoft by 146.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,748,096 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $559,265,000 after buying an additional 1,631,950 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $216.51 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1,636.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.85.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.46.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 453,427 shares of company stock valued at $99,761,977. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

