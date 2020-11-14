Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Stake Lowered by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 31.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,475,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,975,000 after buying an additional 1,071,165 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 90.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,716,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,279,000 after buying an additional 814,913 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 195.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,126,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,710,000 after buying an additional 744,818 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 55.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,442,000 after buying an additional 138,783 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 339.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 97,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after buying an additional 74,976 shares during the period. 6.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCCO. Morgan Stanley downgraded Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.57.

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 111,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $6,040,863.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,922,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,892,486.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 238,683 shares of company stock worth $12,844,671 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SCCO opened at $54.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $23.43 and a 1 year high of $56.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.17%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.