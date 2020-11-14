Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 550.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,928 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,401 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.1% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Heard Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 171.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $107.75 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Apple to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of Apple from $81.25 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.70.

AAPL stock opened at $119.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $2,027.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.37. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 828,974 shares of company stock valued at $196,862,482. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.