Comerica Bank Has $2.31 Million Position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 169.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 11.4% in the third quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 14,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 36.1% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 257,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,552,000 after purchasing an additional 68,270 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 29.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 70.7% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 28,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,693 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JJSF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

In other news, SVP Dennis G. Moore sold 8,000 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.42, for a total transaction of $1,275,360.00. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $161.29 on Friday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $189.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 169.78 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.34.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $252.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.07 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

