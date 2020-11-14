Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 74.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,186 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Workiva were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at $2,535,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 104.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,958 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 16,814 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 14.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Workiva by 71.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 691,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,962,000 after buying an additional 288,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Workiva alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 315,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,504,128.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 28,665 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $1,585,747.80. Insiders have sold a total of 108,665 shares of company stock worth $6,063,948 in the last quarter. 14.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WK stock opened at $69.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $74.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.10 and its 200-day moving average is $52.62.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. The firm had revenue of $88.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WK. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Workiva from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Workiva in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Workiva from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.88.

Workiva Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.