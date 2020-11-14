BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,597 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,687 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.09% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,420,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,262,000 after purchasing an additional 194,156 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,702,000 after purchasing an additional 697,215 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 609,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 309,631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 534,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 54,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,468,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FCF shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.29.

Shares of FCF stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.20. The stock has a market cap of $941.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.10. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 18.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.