Karpas Strategies LLC Sells 6,387 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Karpas Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,583 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,387 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.7% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.46.

MSFT stock opened at $216.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.85. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1,636.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 453,427 shares of company stock valued at $99,761,977 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

