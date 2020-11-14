Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Receives $46.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.40.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Parkland from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Parkland from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Parkland from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Parkland from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Parkland from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Parkland stock opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. Parkland has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $37.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.56.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

