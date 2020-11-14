Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $509,000 Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,975 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 95,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 46,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.84.

In other news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 27,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $776,956.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 210,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $83,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,062,051 shares of company stock worth $26,801,898 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON stock opened at $28.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.62. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -701.20, a PEG ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 2.14.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

