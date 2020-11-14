Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $496,000 Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Chegg were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Chegg by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 1.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 108.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Chegg by 30.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chegg alerts:

NYSE:CHGG opened at $70.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of -351.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.55 and its 200 day moving average is $70.12. Chegg, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $89.99.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $102,681.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,147 shares in the company, valued at $10,738,166.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.24, for a total transaction of $2,302,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,999,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,408,780.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,584 shares of company stock worth $5,161,694. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

CHGG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a report on Friday, July 31st. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Chegg from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Chegg in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Chegg from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chegg presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.