Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Has $57.68 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,318 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 14.6% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $57,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after acquiring an additional 704,255 shares during the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $1,044,131,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 97.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 684,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,858,320,000 after purchasing an additional 337,591 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 153.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,162 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $251,500,000 after purchasing an additional 263,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after acquiring an additional 212,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total value of $1,025,870.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at $22,907,793. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,744 shares of company stock valued at $39,773,082 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,580.13.

AMZN opened at $3,128.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,193.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,947.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1,569.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.62, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

