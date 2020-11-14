Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $28,000 Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 272.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WU. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 7,541.8% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,701,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,317,000 after buying an additional 3,652,788 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 137.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 41,252 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 2.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 204,949 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in The Western Union during the third quarter worth $2,173,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in The Western Union by 21.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 288,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 51,282 shares in the last quarter.

WU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Western Union from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

Shares of WU opened at $21.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.72. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $28.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

