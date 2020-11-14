Meeder Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,133 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 40,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 309,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 71,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli bought 71,275 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,795.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 27,988,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $417,303,808.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. 140166 upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

BKR opened at $17.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.68. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.10.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.71%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

