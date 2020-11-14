Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,246 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 231.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,785 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.4% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $69,000. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total value of $1,025,870.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,907,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,744 shares of company stock valued at $39,773,082 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,580.13.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,128.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,193.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,947.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,569.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.62, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.62 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

