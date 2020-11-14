Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) by 263.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Acacia Communications were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 824,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,390,000 after purchasing an additional 385,545 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Acacia Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,508,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Acacia Communications by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 372,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,008,000 after acquiring an additional 191,536 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP boosted its holdings in Acacia Communications by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 1,363,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,616,000 after acquiring an additional 154,816 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Acacia Communications by 156.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 180,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,142,000 after acquiring an additional 109,810 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acacia Communications stock opened at $68.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.71 and a 200-day moving average of $67.81. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.62 and a 52 week high of $69.13.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.71%. Equities analysts forecast that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

ACIA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Acacia Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub cut Acacia Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

In related news, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 2,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $148,874.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,505 shares of company stock worth $438,232. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Communications Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

