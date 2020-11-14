Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.06% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 856.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $55.47 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.65 and a 1-year high of $56.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.02.

