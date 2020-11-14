Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Textron by 1.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Textron by 3.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in Textron by 105.5% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Textron by 1.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Textron by 4.7% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TXT shares. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered shares of Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $43.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.50. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $51.53.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

In other Textron news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 69,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $2,802,814.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,377,177.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 227,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $9,176,692.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 867,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,969,745.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

