Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.9% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $47,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,741,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total transaction of $1,025,870.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,907,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,744 shares of company stock valued at $39,773,082 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $3,128.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,193.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,947.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,569.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,500.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,580.13.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

