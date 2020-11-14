BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 5,595 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.08% of Delek US worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DK. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Delek US during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Delek US during the first quarter worth about $63,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Delek US by 30.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Delek US during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Delek US by 47.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Delek US in a report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet downgraded Delek US from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Delek US from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Delek US from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Delek US from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.77.

DK stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.92. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $37.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.07.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.21). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

