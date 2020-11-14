A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Buys Shares of 70 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,580.13.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,128.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,569.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,193.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,947.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total value of $3,809,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,741,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,744 shares of company stock valued at $39,773,082 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

