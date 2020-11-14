RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,583 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in RadNet were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RadNet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,592,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,137,000 after buying an additional 7,402 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in RadNet by 2.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in RadNet during the second quarter worth about $1,612,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in RadNet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in RadNet by 444.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 392,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 320,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDNT stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $960.95 million, a PE ratio of -68.92 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.88. RadNet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $23.45.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical research company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.68 million. RadNet had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. RadNet’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $310,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 507,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,874,750.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of RadNet from $18.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

