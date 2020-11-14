BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $621,000 Position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 211.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.92, for a total value of $2,923,800.00. Also, CAO Shane Hostetter sold 776 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.15, for a total value of $157,644.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,339.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,096,669. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KWR opened at $251.15 on Friday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $108.14 and a 52 week high of $272.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 697.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.55 and a 200-day moving average of $185.25.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.62. Quaker Chemical had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $367.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Quaker Chemical’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a positive change from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

