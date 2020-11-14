Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Graco were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 2,476.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 121,285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Graco by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,780,000 after buying an additional 52,224 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GGG opened at $67.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.25. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.43 and a 52-week high of $69.91. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.55.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.17 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.84%.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sheahan sold 54,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $3,660,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,762,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt sold 49,800 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $2,838,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 192,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,947,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 355,672 shares of company stock valued at $22,492,211 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GGG. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Graco from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Graco in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

