Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 71.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 24,080 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 35,109 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,343,000 after acquiring an additional 73,557 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 193,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after acquiring an additional 103,500 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $528,000.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $86.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 1.61. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $90.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $389.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.91 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The business’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.14.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

