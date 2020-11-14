Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 721 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $2,315,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 651,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,382,682.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $1,107,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,946.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,743 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRSP. BidaskClub raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.56.

Shares of CRSP opened at $103.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 2.25. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $111.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.18.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.92 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

