Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 351 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HXL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Hexcel during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Hexcel by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in Hexcel by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter.

HXL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Hexcel from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Hexcel from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Hexcel from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, CSFB downgraded Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.71.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $45.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.20. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $80.57.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $286.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.43 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

