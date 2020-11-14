Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,058 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after buying an additional 12,978 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,157,000 after buying an additional 34,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles Peffer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $352,800.00. Also, Director Stephen M. Zide sold 6,015 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $257,682.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,932 shares of company stock valued at $3,114,146 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $46.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $54.37. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.68, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.45.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $788.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

