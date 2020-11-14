Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 350.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $581,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 45,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $1,305,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KDP shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.83.

Shares of KDP opened at $29.30 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $31.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.49 and its 200-day moving average is $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.91%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

