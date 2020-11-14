Park Avenue Securities LLC Trims Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 59.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,409 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in The Boeing by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in The Boeing by 23,500.0% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 236 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 465.1% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $187.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.71 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.61. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $375.60.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $181.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.64.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

