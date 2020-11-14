Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $238,000 Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VDC. Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the second quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% in the third quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $173.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.16. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $120.70 and a 52 week high of $173.37.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

