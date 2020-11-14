Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $238,000 Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medpace by 354.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $117.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.72 and a 52 week high of $144.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.45.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.56 million. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 16,485 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.18, for a total value of $2,113,047.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,643 shares in the company, valued at $79,041,299.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $404,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,310,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,415 shares of company stock worth $16,538,087 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Truist upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.25.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

